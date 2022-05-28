Meanwhile, in the subway
The subway runs below the city; no map binds it and what happens in its hallways is never completely coherent.
Each station is unique and a source of unexpected adventures.
Each passenger, when met, turns out to be someone amazing.
Sometimes, people leave the subway, bringing the memories and dreams of their stories with them…
MEANWHILE, IN THE SUBWAY IS:
· A setting for games such as Itras By, Troika or Electric Bastionland
· A standalone game with its own system which requires a GM and 3 to 5 players, and can be played as a 2-hour one-shot adventure or as a longer campaign
· A beautifully laid-out, double-sided, imaginary subway map you could proudly display in your living room
You'll like this game if you enjoy atypical situations, whimsical adventures and thinking on your feet!
WHAT'S ON THE MAP?
The 90 x 60cm map includes:
· Random lists in the form of subway lines, with dozens to hundreds of stations to generate characters and weird adventure seeds
· A game system based on the interpretation of one-word symbols, to introduce chance in your games rather than deciding whether actions succeed or fail
· Advice on how to run the game, how to add your own content to it and how to insert it in your favorite setting
You can get an idea of what it looks like to run a game of Meanwhile, in the subway by having a look at the following generators for passengers and subway stations.
The game was itchfunded in November 2021 and, thanks to 103 generous backers, received a complete do over by the wonderful Nicolas Folliot!
WHAT YOU CAN BUY
Buying the digital version of the game gives you access to:
· A PNG version of the game, so you can use it with Miro, roll20 or any other virtual tabletop
· Two PDF versions of the game: one to be displayed on your computer screen, and a DIY version, so you can print the game at home on A4 sheets and assemble them by yourself
· Character sheets that are both printable and fillable
Buying the print version of the game gives you access to:
· All of the above
· A 90 by 60 cm map, double-sided and in full color, printed on a 100gsm coated paper with a matte finish, 8 zig zag folds and 3 cross folds
The map is proudly printed in France and will be shipped anywhere in the world (shipping fees are included in the price).
|Updated
|1 day ago
|Status
|Released
|Category
|Physical game
|Rating
|Authors
|Côme Martin, Nicolas Folliot
|Genre
|Role Playing
|Tags
|electric-bastionland, itras-by, sidequest2021, subway, Surreal, Troika
|Average session
|A few seconds
|Languages
|English
In order to download this game you must purchase it at or above the minimum price of $12 USD. You will get access to the following files:
"Meanwhile, in the subway" — print version!
Support this game at or above a special price point to receive something exclusive.
"Meanwhile, in the subway" — print version!
Includes:
· Access to all the game's digital files
· A 90 by 60 cm map, double-sided and in full color, printed on a 100gsm coated paper with a matte finish, 8 zig zag folds and 3 cross folds. Sent anywhere in the world; shipping included.
Development log
- New version now available!2 days ago
- End of the line coming soon!24 days ago
- New crowfunding starting—Feathered Adventures launches today!Feb 04, 2022
- The trains now stop on Twitter!Jan 09, 2022
- Thirteenth stop: soon, the end of the lineNov 12, 2021
- Tenth stop: adding your own content to the subwayNov 10, 2021
- Eighth stop: putting a subway in another gameNov 08, 2021
- Fifth stop, fully funded!Nov 05, 2021
Comments
Venez vous balader dans ce métro fantastique et rencontrer plein de personnalités atypiques et surprenantes.^^
Avec un système très intéressant qui privilégie les interactions autour de la table et enrichit un récit commun merveilleux.
N'hésitez pas et embarquez ! ;-)
Magnifique jeu permettant de créer des parties passionnantes et pleine de belles histoires, allez-y sans hésiter !
An amazing game where you can meet the stangest people while they travel in the same subway than you, going completely elsewhere <3
Du coup en français on pourrait dire que c'est un jeu incroyable où tu peux rencontrer les gens les plus chelous qui voyagent avec toi dans le métro alors qu'ils vont pas du tout au même endroit que toi avec un petit coeur fait d'un chevron et d'un trois à la fin (et en français on s'en fout de la ponctuation de toute évidence)
"Pire jeu stratégique auquel j'ai jamais joué ! La règle concernant les déflagrations est littéralement IN-COM-PRE... hum pardon ? Ha ! Ha mais oui ! Je me disais aussi, autant pour moi !" - Félicia Mirette
"Une explosion de bonnes idées, une foire à la situation cocasse mêlées à un chaos de surréalisme vertigineux. Voilà ce qu'on trouve dans le Métropolitain. Une expérience effroyable si vous voulez mon avis." - Marton Latrouille
"Jeu neu parl pa le françay, déssolay" - George Clooney
Côme nous a encore écrit un magnifique jeu poétique, aventureux, profondément humain avec un énorme potentiel ludique !
C'est très bon, mangez-en !
Once again, Côme, wrote us a magnificent poetic, adventurous, deeply human ttrpg with a enormous playful potential !
It's good, take a ride !