The subway runs below the city; no map binds it and what happens in its hallways is never completely coherent.

Each station is unique and a source of unexpected adventures.

Each passenger, when met, turns out to be someone amazing.

Sometimes, people leave the subway, bringing the memories and dreams of their stories with them…





MEANWHILE, IN THE SUBWAY IS:

· A setting for games such as Itras By, Troika or Electric Bastionland

· A standalone game with its own system which requires a GM and 3 to 5 players, and can be played as a 2-hour one-shot adventure or as a longer campaign

· A beautifully laid-out, double-sided, imaginary subway map you could proudly display in your living room



You'll like this game if you enjoy atypical situations, whimsical adventures and thinking on your feet!



WHAT'S ON THE MAP?

The 90 x 60cm map includes:

· Random lists in the form of subway lines, with dozens to hundreds of stations to generate characters and weird adventure seeds

· A game system based on the interpretation of one-word symbols, to introduce chance in your games rather than deciding whether actions succeed or fail

· Advice on how to run the game, how to add your own content to it and how to insert it in your favorite setting



You can get an idea of what it looks like to run a game of Meanwhile, in the subway by having a look at the following generators for passengers and subway stations.



The game was itchfunded in November 2021 and, thanks to 103 generous backers, received a complete do over by the wonderful Nicolas Folliot!





WHAT YOU CAN BUY

Buying the digital version of the game gives you access to:

· A PNG version of the game, so you can use it with Miro, roll20 or any other virtual tabletop

· Two PDF versions of the game: one to be displayed on your computer screen, and a DIY version, so you can print the game at home on A4 sheets and assemble them by yourself

· Character sheets that are both printable and fillable

Buying the print version of the game gives you access to:

· All of the above

· A 90 by 60 cm map, double-sided and in full color, printed on a 100gsm coated paper with a matte finish, 8 zig zag folds and 3 cross folds

The map is proudly printed in France and will be shipped anywhere in the world (shipping fees are included in the price).



